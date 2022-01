Image credit: Google

Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly going to star in a film to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan. However, he opted out of the movie. A source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Kartik Aaryan was to feature in Ajay Bahl’s social comedy that was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. However, the actor has now walked out of the project that was supposed to commence shoot in a few months. Apparently, creative differences developed between Kartik and the director Ajay Bahl due to which the actor decided on leaving the project. Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot.”