Image credit: Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes wife Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife and actress Vinny Arora celebrates her 31st birthday today. Dheeraj took to Instagram to wish his betterhalf and shared some beautiful pictures. He posted, “My Support , My Strength, My Inspiration, My entertainment, My Heroine, My best Friend, My whole happiness, My foreva nxt level love, My whole world .. Happiest Happiest Birthday Baby ! Love u tons & tons.”