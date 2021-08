Image credit: Instagram

Things we expect from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is releasing tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. The songs and trailer have already created a humongous buzz among the fans and we are expecting it to be a game-changer for the lead actor. While we are waiting for August 12, we have listed down few things, which we expect from the film.