Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani gets papped at Sidharth Malhotra's home

For a long time now, it is rumoured that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a couple. They have been spotted together on several occassions and fans indeed feel that there are definitely sparks flying between the two. Though there were rumours that they have parted ways it seems that all is well between the two. Today marks the one year of their film Shershaah's release, Kiara was papped at Sidharth's home.