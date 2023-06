Shilpa Shetty Kundra battled the Raj Kundra fiasco

The year 2021 was the worst for Shilpa Shetty. Raj Kundra got arrested for promotion and sale of pornographic material via his production company. He maintained that it was just erotica. Raj Kundra spent three months in Byculla prison. Rumours floated on how she was outcast from Bollywood and losing all her endorsements. There were divorce rumors too. Shilpa Shetty battled through the legal mess and media onslaught. The actress unwavering faith in God held true at all times. Also Read - When Shilpa Shetty confessed to getting a nose job, 'I wanted it to look better'