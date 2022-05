Shilpa Shetty called out Akshay Kumar

The personal lives of Bollywood stars are always intriguing. From who is wearing what to who is dating whom - everything grabs attention. And when a Bollywood star speaks about his/her ex publicly, it gets all the more attention. Here's looking at Bollywood stars who called out their exes publicly. Starting with, we have Shilpa Shetty. We all are aware of Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's past. She was the one who went on record to state that Akshay Kumar cheated on her. In an interview, she had said, 'Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again. Professionally, things have never looked better.'