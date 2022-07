Shilpa Shetty new vanity van

Vanity vans have been the preferred mode of transport for most Bollywood celebrities for some time now, but even the best of vanity vans, be it in the Hindi film industry or even in Hollywood would pale in comparison to what Shilpa Shetty has got herself. Equipped with all the state-of-the-art amenities, plush furnishing and every luxury resource one could hope for, Shilpa Shetty’s swanky, new vanity van is something you’d never want to leave once you set foot in. Check out the inside pics of her new pride and joy on wheels below: