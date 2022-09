Urfi Javed-Chahat Khanna

The two ladies got into a nasty fight of late. Chahat Khanna called Urfi Javed a wannabe and came down heavily on the kind of clothes she wore. Urfi also hit back saying that she was a woman who lived off the alimony of her divorced husband and so on. The two women passed some really nasty comments before Urfi Javed accepted that she had towed the line.