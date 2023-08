Subha Rajput

Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav has been doing well. It is getting a decent number on the TRP charts. Mythological shows have always been loved by the audience. The stories of Gods have always been the interest of netizens. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav is the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Raam Yashwardhan and Subha Rajput play the lead role in the show. Subha Rajput has impressed with her performance and look as Goddess Parvati.