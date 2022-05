Shivangi Joshi throws birthday bash ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 departure

Shivangi Joshi threw a birthday bash for her industry friends as she turned 27. It was held at a suburban venue. Reem Shaikh, Randeep Rai, Shraddha Arya, Ashnoor Kaur, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ulka and many others turned up for the do. Shivangi Joshi wore a black sequinned gown with a plunging neckline. She is going to fly away to South Africa in the end of May for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Mohsin Khan skipped the party. Fans went gaga seeing the pictures of the celebrations. Take a look at the clicks…