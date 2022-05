Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: Here's how she is one of the richest under-30 actresses

Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai turns 27 today. She has been working in the industry since 2013. The young lady from Dehradun was always keen on a career in showbiz. Despite some family opposition, Shivangi Joshi managed to come to Mumbai and thrive ably supported by her mom, Yashoda Joshi. In her career, which is defined by a successful six-year stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has amassed a lot of money. The actress’ family property includes a huge bungalow in Dehradun but on her own, she has bought a home and Jaguar car in Mumbai. Her fee for projects is also quite high. Here is a lowdown on how birthday girl Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest actresses under the age of 30.