Image credit: Instagram/Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi

Fitness has become a very important part of our lives. It is necessary to be fit mentally and physically. We all love watching our favourite TV divas on-screen and often wonder how they keep themselves so fit. Today, we tell you the fitness secrets of television actresses like Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Aashka Goradia, Debina Bonnerjee, Shweta Tiwari and Karishma Tanna. We begin with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi. The actress has always loved yoga and makes sure she does it regularly.