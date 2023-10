TV actresses' shocking oops moments

TV celebrities have a massive fan following. They are all a part of our day-to-day life. We all watch TV shows every day and hence, want to know everything about the personal lives of TV stars. We all follow them everywhere on social media. The paparazzi spot them and click pictures. Many times, we spot the oops moments of these stars but they also know how to handle those situations very well. A look at TV divas and their oops moments.