Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi at Thank You For Coming screening

Thank You For Coming is the talk of the town now. The film which stars Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and others is all set to release on October 6. Yesterday, there was a special screening held for celebrities and we saw many TV stars making a stunning entry. Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were spotted together for the special screening of Thank You For Coming. Shivangi looked pretty in a black dress while Kushal opted for a black jeans, white t-shirt and a black jacket.