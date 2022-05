Nakuul Mehta

It is not like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a total washout story-telling wise, but it could have been a lot better. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are totally acing it as Ram and Priya on the show. But the script has let them down a lot on many occasions. Given the kind of performance Nakuul Mehta is delivering, he deserves a lot better. And so does Disha Parmar.