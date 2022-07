Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has spoken in detail about how her mom left a cushy life in Dehradun to slog it out with Shivangi Joshi in Mumbai to build her career. She said that her mom told her to be patient in the face of criticism. She also went for the auditions with her daughter. Even Rajan Shahi had credited Jasodha Joshi for the success of Shivangi.