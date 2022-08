Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi and her mom, Yashoda came to Mumbai just after her schooling. She started off as a choreographer, and later gave acting auditions. The actress pursued her studies through distance learning. In between, she took a year off from her graduation to work on focus. She was liked as Poonam on Begusarai but it was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the character of Naira that worked wonders. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat fans rejoice after Pakhi's great fall but feel plot is rushed; share heartfelt opinions on Virat's changed behaviour [View Tweets]