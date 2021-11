Image credit: Instagram

How Pretty!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi recently left the show. It was an emotional moment for all her fans as people have loved her as Naira/Sirat. The actress is now in Dubai for a photoshoot. Her BTS pictures from the shoot have gone viral and she looks so pretty. It seems she is doing a bridal photoshoot.