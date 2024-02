Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's personal life anecdotes were frequently highlighted on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. Whether it was Dipika's surprise entry during Shoaib's live performance, her gesture of making biryani for the team of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and feeding them, or even sending a recorded video during the episode, their personal moments were extensively showcased. As if these instances weren't enough, the makers recently dedicated an entire performance to Shoaib's newborn son Ruhaan, where even Dipika performed with a dummy baby. Towards the end of the episode, Ruhaan actually made an appearance, and the judges conducted a small ceremony for him. Social media users strongly feel that this season, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is leaning more towards drama than dance.