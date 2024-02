Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

There is no doubt that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 13. She was a total entertainment package in the house. Due to Shehnaaz's huge contribution, a section of people felt that the makers, and especially host Salman Khan, favoured her. For instance, Shehnaaz walked out from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode while Salman was talking to her. Normally, Salman would bash someone left, right, and center for such an act, but because it was Shehnaaz, Salman went inside the house to make her understand that she was going wrong in the house, and that too in a polite manner.