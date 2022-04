Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It's time to have a dekko at the most-liked TV shows of the week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more shows have been made it to the TOP 10 most-liked TV shows list revealed by Ormax Media. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhat, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar and others have yet again triumphed by grabbing the first position on the Ormax Media's Most-Liked TV show chart of the week.