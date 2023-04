TV actresses who are playing mom to actors closer to their age: Shraddha Arya

Today, we will be having a look at the actresses who have been essaying the roles of mothers on screens or who have essayed the role of mothers on screens to actors who are closer to their age group. Leaps are introduced in TV shows which might lead to actors having to play older characters in the show. Of course, some celebs chose to quit the show or move on from the project before the leap when they don't want to age on-screen. But there are some who do take up the challenge. First up, we have is Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. The 35-year-old actress is playing the mother to Paras Kalnawat (26) and Baseer Ali (27) as per online information available. Sana Sayyad, on the other hand, is 28. They are only a couple of years younger than Shraddha.