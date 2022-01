Image credit: Instagram

Mr and Mrs Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Sharma Nagal on November 16, 2021. She then flew off to Maldives for her honeymoon. Today she has shared some throwback pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, we see her dressed in a black swimsuit as they geared up for their scuba diving session.