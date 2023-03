Image credit: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older today

Shraddha Kapoor is among the top A-list celebrities of Bollywood. Shakti Kapoor's daughter marked her entry into Bollywood with Aashiqui 2 and managed to charm everyone with her acting chops. She has been one of the finest actresses who has proved to be pretty versatile. Today, she turns a year older. The actress turns 36 years old. Hard to tell, right? While she awaits the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here's looking at her net worth and more.