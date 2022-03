Image credit: Google

Shraddha Kapoor – Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor started her career with 2010 release Teen Patti, but she rose to fame with the 2013 release Aashiqui 2. The movie collected Rs. 78.42 crore, and it was a super hit at the box office. Then there was no looking back for Shraddha, she went on to feature in many hit films. Today, as Shraddha celebrates her 35th birthday, let’s look at the box office collection her successful films that prove she is a hit with the masses.