Shraddha murder case inspired by Dexter?

The horrifying Shraddha murder case that took place in Delhi has sent shock waves across the nation. As per the reports, Shraddha was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab who then cut her into pieces and kept them in the fridge. Reportedly, he disposed of the parts at night across Delhi. As per a report in Times of India, the alleged accused watched many crime shows including Dexter before committing the crime. While the crime shows and web series do give viewers a rush and keep them on the edge of seats, it is not the first time that a crime has been inspired from them.