Darlings (2022)

It seems the Shraddha Walker and Aftab Ameen Poonawalla case is going to be made into a film. It will be made by Manish F Singh. As we know, Shraddha Walker was brutally murdered by her live-in boyfriend, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla. He chopped her body and disposed it off in the Mehrauli forest. We have seen many movies on toxic relationships. One of them was Darlings. Alia Bhatt played Badru, the loving but battered wife of Hamza (Vijay Varma) in this movie about domestic violence. Vijay Varma was in top form. Shefali Shah also did a great job as her mom, Shamshu.