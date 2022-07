Rubina Dilaik

After getting COVID-19, Rubina Dilaik gained some weight. She got called out for the same by some claiming to be her fans. She wrote on her Insta stories, “I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects. Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!