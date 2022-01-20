Actors who dub for South Indian stars

As South movies become increasingly popular across the nation, with boundaries being erased rapidly and Indian cinema becoming, eradicating the demarcations that existed previously between Bollywood and regional cinema. And with it brings an enhanced need for good quality artistes to dub the voices of big South stars in Hindi as you can’t be having caricatured dubbing like in days gone by when South movies would mostly be released under preposterous titles on Hindi TV channels. Nowadays, you have Bollywood actors themselves dubbing for much bigger stars from the South, especially in pan-India films. Check them out below: