Shreyas Talpade for Allu Arjun

The South film industry has flourished and how over the last couple of years. The films are now getting pan-India coverage with fans loving all the raw and masaledaar cinema coming their way. The Hindi versions of these films are also making great business at the box office. As the buzz around Pushpa 2 has gained momentum after the first look reveal, Shreyas Talpade is back in the news as he gave the voice to Pushpa in the first part of the film. He has also dubbed for the sequel and fans are excited. The dialogue 'Flower nahi fire hai, fire' in Shreyas Talpade's voice became a super HIT. Here's looking at other stars who became the voice of South Indian actors in the Hindi versions of their films.