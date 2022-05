RRR actress Shriya Saran seen with husband Andrei Koscheev at event

RRR actress Shriya Saran was seen at a fashion event with husband, Andrei Koscheev. She looked absolutely stunning in a green backless dress. Shriya Saran showed off her back to the paps. Andrei Koscheev’s loving gaze towards his wife showed how madly he is still in love with her. The couple also indulged in a bit of PDA. Shriya Saran moved from Barcelona to Mumbai last year. They are now living in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR where she played the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. It was a cameo. RRR is one of the biggest success of Indian cinema.