Shriya Saran is serving looks and how

Shriya Saran is known to be a stunner. The actress was last seen in the action masala film Kabzaa. Shriya Saran played the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in both RRR and Drishyam 2. The actress was been absolutely killing it on red carpets a of late. From gowns to sarees, Shriya Saran's glam looks are too hot to handle. The actress is someone who believes in small meals and controls her intake of salt. Shriya Saran also loves the outdoors. From jogging to swimming, she likes to really sweat. You can see that she has maintained her physique beautifully. The actress eats before sunset and her only indulgence is chocolate.