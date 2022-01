Image credit: Instagram

Shriya Saran's daughter Radha's unseen pictures

Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on 12th March 2018. It was in October last year when she announced that they were blessed with a baby girl earlier in 2021. Today, her daughter Radha turns 1-year-old, so Shriya took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures and videos of her little one. Well, we have to say that the pictures and the videos of Radha will surely take away your Monday blues. Check them out below…