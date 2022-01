Image credit: Google

Shruti Haasan – Dhanush

Shruti Haasan and Dhanush starred together in the film 3. We are sure everyone remembers the track Why This Kolavari Di from the movie. There were rumours that the actress and her co-star had started dating. However, reacting to the rumours, Shruti had told Filmfare, “I know there are 10,000 rumors. For me, it's a rare connect with someone. Dhanush is an important friend because when nobody thought I could play the part in 3, he stood by me and said I could do it. He is also a comprehensive artiste. But I'm not going around justifying to people. I'm not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me, so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically.”