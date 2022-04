Amitabh Bachchan's darling daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda tied the knot with the businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16 1997.

Shweta and Nikhil are a happily married couple with two kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. And almost after a decade after their wedding, Shweta's unseen pictures from her wedding with Nikhil are going VIRAL. Shweta indeed made one beautiful bride. She looked every bit gorgeous in her wedding outfit and one cannot let their eyes off her gorgeousness.