Rakhi Sawant fails to find love and a good husband in Adil

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news due to some heartbreaking developments in her love life. Though her love life has always been the talk of the town, this time it is totally tragic, if her version of the story is true. Before Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi was first in a serious relationship with Abhishek Awasthy and later, after parting ways with him, she did Rakhi Ka Swayamvar where she got engaged to Elesh. Post that we heard of Deepak Kalal wanting to marry her but later they called it a joke. Rakhi then entered Bigg Boss 14 and introduced Ritesh Singh as her husband. She even brought him in the house in Bigg Boss 15 but after the show ended, their relationship ended as well. After separating, Rakhi married Adil Khan Durrani but that too took an ugly turn. Rakhi and Adil have been making very serious allegations against each other. Before Rakhi, many TV actresses have been in multiple relationships but were unlucky in love.