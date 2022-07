Shweta Tiwari floors friends and fans

TV diva Shweta Tiwari has posted pics in a white saree. The lady is looking gorgeous in a white saree with diamond jewels. Shweta Tiwari is known for her love for sarees. Some days back, Palak Tiwari posed in a metallic saree and looked a lot like Priyanka Chopra. Shweta Tiwari has finished work on a web show, and is more focused on acting projects. The actress has undergone a physical transformation of late. She is looking very radiant. Shweta Tiwari’s friends like Sayantani Ghosh, Vikas Kalantari and others showered love on her.