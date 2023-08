Image credit: Instagram

Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari ooze the oomph factor

Shweta Tiwari is the mother of 22-year-old Palak Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari is one of the hottest actresses to work on television. She is one of those actresses who have been ageing like a fine wine. Shweta still makes people go crazy over her looks and her fashion game. She has one of the most scrollworthy Instagram every. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari is just walking in the footsteps of coolest, err, hottest mom. Palak has set the bar higher as well. Let's check out the mother-daughter duo's some of hottest pictures ever.