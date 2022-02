Shweta Tiwari has revived herself at the age of 40 and her weight loss journey is INSPIRATIONAL

The actress is killing it with her latest updates on her Instagram by sharing SEXY A pictures and videos of her. Just recently she shared her pictures of her in a black shimmery gown looking all bomb. One indeed cannot let their eyes off her. The moment she shared her ravishing pictures, fans dropped all the lovely comments. One of her fans complimented saying that she is looking FIRE at this age and we cannot agree more. Shweta lost 10 kgs after the birth of her second child, she weighed 73kgs and followed a strict diet and today her pictures have taken the internet by storm.