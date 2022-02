Image credit: Instagrm/ Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari sizzles in a photoshoot

Time has stood still for Shweta Tiwari. The actress who is best known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been ageing backwards. Shweta Tiwari has been into fitness, we all know. The actress has also been super active on Instagram. She has been sharing some mesmerising photoshoots on her feed and making us gush and leaving us shell-shocked with her gorgeous avatars. And that's what she has done recently. Shweta dropped a couple of pictures that'll make you skip your heartbeat.