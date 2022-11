Dalljiet Kaur was married to Shalin Bhanot and had an ugly separation

Today, we will be having a look at the TV actresses who've were in relationships but parted ways on a bitter note with their spouses. All of these TV actresses are quite popular and well-known in the industry. However, we won't be talking about their ugly separations but how they have gracefully moved on with their lives. From Dalljiet Kaur to Jennifer Winget, Shweta Tiwari and more are on the list. First up, we have Dalljiet Kaur. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress was married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. They parted ways on a bitter note. However, Dalljiet has moved on and wishes Shalin to settle down and have kids. Dalljiet and Shalin have a kid together, named Jaydon. Dalljiet is a happy single mother to Jaydon.