Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant recently made many shocking allegations against Adil Khan Durrani. Adil Khan Durrani had also made many serious accusations against her. Their fights are now getting dirty. She said that he used to beat her a lot in their 8 months of marriage. She also said that he hit her and made her accept Islam. Rakhi cried as she shared all these details. He further said that he also raped her when they first met in Mysore. Before Rakhi, many actresses have opened up about domestic violence.