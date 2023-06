Image credit: Instagram

Shweta Tiwari sizzles in a hot photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari is not just a very talented actress but she can be the best muse for any photographer. In fact, models would be thanking her for choosing to be an actress and not taking over the fashion world coz, boy she would have ruled it and how! Just a couple of hours ago, Shweta Tiwari shared one of her most sizzling photoshoots ever. The actress is soaking in the shower in a striped dress. She is oozing the oomph and how! Shweta Tiwari can do both, she can be a siren and a charming lady. Check out her siren side below: