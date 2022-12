Shweta Tiwari

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses who has been working for decades now. The actress was first married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the two are parents to daughter Palak. Shweta and Raja got divorced in 2012. Later, Shweta dated actor Abhinav Kohli for 3 years before tying the knot in 2013. The two parted ways and are parents to Reyansh.