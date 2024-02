TV celebs who opened up on their struggling phase after tasting success: Shweta Tiwari

Entering the show business is not easy. And once you enter, you can taste success in a jiffy. Sometimes, people struggle a lot to get their big break. And sometimes people even struggle to get jobs despite being successful or having tasted success. Today, we will have a look at celebs who have shared their struggle stories after tasting success. From Shweta Tiwari to Nia Sharma and more TV stars are on the list. Shweta Tiwari became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After enjoying the success of her show, she had to face a couple of years of struggle. She was also facing some personal life turmoil but bounced back stronger.