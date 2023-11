Rashami Desai gave raunchy hits in Bhojpuri world

TV actress Rashami Desai is one of the most beautiful actresses in the television industry. But, did you know she was a top player in the Bhojpuri film industry and changed her name from Divya Desai to Rashami in 2008? The actress gave raunchy hits in the Bhojpuri film industry and did films like Pyar Jab Kehu Se Ho Jaye, Bombay ki Laila Chhapra Ka Chela Tohse Pyar Ba, Balma Bada Naadan, and more.