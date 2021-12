Image credit: Instagram

Shweta Tiwari's hot photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest names in the television industry. She played the role of Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay (2001) and won everyone’s heart with her performance in it. Shweta is known for playing the good bahu on the small screen, but recently, she grabbed everyone’s attention because of her sultry saree photoshoot. The actress has shared the pictures on Instagram, and she is looking super hot in it. Check out the pictures below…