Hot hotter hottest Palak Tiwari is seen in the music Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu. The video was shot abroad. Palak Tiwari has got a lot of appreciation for the same. Fitness is very important for Palak Tiwari. It was she who motivated her mom to go for a body transformation. In the picture, we can see a sneak peek of her abs. With the specs, she looked like a hot nerd.