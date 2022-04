Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made more buzz than Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been in the news and how. The young lady has given stiff competition to all the Bollywood star kids given how she has been in the news. Palak Tiwari was trolled badly for her excessively lean frame a couple of days back. She also made news when she was seen with Ibrahim Ali Khan outside a restaurant. The pics went viral and how. Palak Tiwari later opened up on why she decided to cover her face on seeing the paparazzi. She has also had a super successful song Bijlee Bijlee in 2021 with Harrdy Sandhu. In short, she has been more in news that some star kids like Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Here is how…