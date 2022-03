Image credit: Instagram/ Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is in chill mode

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari stepped into the entertainment industry with Harrdy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee. The song became an instant hit and broke several records. Palak Tiwari has been grabbing headlines a lot. She is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood. Palak's spottings at the gym and restaurants with Ibrahim Ali Khan and more kept her in the news in the recent past. Today, however, Palak has made news for her latest post. Let's check out Palak's pictures below...